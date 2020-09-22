Position: Graduate Trainee

Remuneration; Monthly stipend will be provided

Location: Mombasa

Job Description

Are you interested in kick starting your career in HR? Are you ambitious, go getter and focused individual? We are seeking to recruit suitably qualified individuals to enter into our Graduate Trainee Program in Mombasa.

Qualifications

Recent university graduates from recognized institutions with a minimum of Second class honours degree . Preferably in HR

. Preferably in HR Bachelor Degree in HR

BCOM- HR

Higher Diploma in HR

The candidates will have graduated no more than one (1) year prior to the date of application;

Proven passion/ interest in HR, People management, Employee & Industrial Relations relevant internships or attachments will be added advantage

Possession of excellent written & verbal communication skills.

How to Apply

If you are interested in working in a leading logistics company and are passionate about pursuing a career in the logistics industry, please submit your application indicating the subject, GT- NAIROBI, a detailed curriculum vitae, stating your qualifications and achievements and the names & addresses of three referees, together with copies of your academic and professional certificates and testimonials to careers@hrmconnection.com on or before 30TH September 2020. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.