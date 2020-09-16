Job Title: Graduate Apprenticeship

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Job description

The Lapid Leaders Graduate Apprenticeship Program is a paid intensive 8-week training and mentorship program which seeks to provide vital work experience to fresh graduates just joining the job market. The program subjects the graduates to a fast-paced work culture aimed at equipping them with skills and knowledge to launch their careers and thrive in it.

Responsibilities

Building friendly relations with all stakeholders

Intuitively projecting customer desired state

Identification of customer needs and addressing the issues with simple and actionable solutions.

Analyzation of operational problems and suggest improvement points

Innovative and able to address market needs through prototyping

How to apply

Send in your application to careers@lapideadersafrica.com

Include in the subject: Graduate Apprenticeship Program| Name| Year graduated (expected graduation)

Deadline: 18/09/2020