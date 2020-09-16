Job Title: Graduate Apprenticeship

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Job description

The Lapid Leaders Graduate Apprenticeship Program is a paid intensive 8-week training and mentorship program which seeks to provide vital work experience to fresh graduates just joining the job market. The program subjects the graduates to a fast-paced work culture aimed at equipping them with skills and knowledge to launch their careers and thrive in it.

Responsibilities

  • Building friendly relations with all stakeholders
  • Intuitively projecting customer desired state
  • Identification of customer needs and addressing the issues with simple and actionable solutions.
  • Analyzation of operational problems and suggest improvement points
  • Innovative and able to address market needs through prototyping

How to apply

Send in your application to careers@lapideadersafrica.com

Include in the subject: Graduate Apprenticeship Program| Name| Year graduated (expected graduation)

Deadline: 18/09/2020

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply