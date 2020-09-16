Job Title: Graduate Apprenticeship
Location: Nairobi, Kenya
Job description
The Lapid Leaders Graduate Apprenticeship Program is a paid intensive 8-week training and mentorship program which seeks to provide vital work experience to fresh graduates just joining the job market. The program subjects the graduates to a fast-paced work culture aimed at equipping them with skills and knowledge to launch their careers and thrive in it.
Responsibilities
- Building friendly relations with all stakeholders
- Intuitively projecting customer desired state
- Identification of customer needs and addressing the issues with simple and actionable solutions.
- Analyzation of operational problems and suggest improvement points
- Innovative and able to address market needs through prototyping
How to apply
Send in your application to careers@lapideadersafrica.com
Include in the subject: Graduate Apprenticeship Program| Name| Year graduated (expected graduation)
Deadline: 18/09/2020