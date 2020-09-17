Thursday September 17, 2020 – Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana has blasted Senators for blaming Governors and President Uhuru Kenyatta in their failed attempt to resolve a dispute on the revenue sharing formula stalemate.

During Senate proceedings on Wednesday, Senators expressed their anger after the CoG chairperson Wycliffe Oparanya ordered Governors to shut down hospitals over the cash crunch facing Counties.

However, Kibwana indicated that the Senators were solely to blame for the stalemate.

“Several County Employees have come to me after their rental premises were padlocked.”

“Senators continue to draw their salaries and sitting allowances.”

“How are they defending devolution?”

“For three months, Senate has denied Counties funds for development and salaries.”

“Can Mutula run a County as Governor without funds for three months?” Kibwana questioned.

Makueni Senator, Mutula Kilonzo Jr, had threatened Kibwana with impeachment if he followed Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya’s orders.

“I want to tell my Governor Kivutha Kibwana, if you close level 4 hospitals in Makueni, we will impeach you.”

“It is an impeachable offence for any governor to take instructions from another Governor and shutdown hospitals,” Kilonzo stated.

