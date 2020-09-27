Sunday, September 27, 2020 – Government Spokesman, Colonel Rtd Cyrus Oguna, has revealed that he instructed his wife to prepare their daughter psychologically in case he succumbed to COVID-19.

In an interview with a local media house, the retired military officer admitted that at some point, he thought he would not make it.

Oguna, who spent 28 days in hospital, said:

“I remember giving instructions to my madam to prepare my young daughter in case of anything so that she is able to understand.”

“So yes, there is a sense of preparing your place before you go,”

“There is also the sense that if it has to come, let it come because you can’t stop it from coming,”

In the same breath, Oguna revealed that his ordeal with the deadly virus changed his outlook of life, more so on the power of prayers.

“Yes I am a Christian but I came to appreciate the power of prayers when I got out of that ward. Sometimes there is something beyond the doctor and I think for myself there is that extra hand that made me survive to talk to people about the disease,” he added.

Watch the full video below;

The Kenya DAILY POST