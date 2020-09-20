Sunday, September 20, 2020 – Talented gospel singer, Ruth Matete, has called out pastors and religious leaders who abandoned her when her husband died early this year.

In a hard-hitting post on her social media pages, Matete states that she was hurt when pastors she preached in their churches turned their backs on her.

She reveals that some so-called pastors even prophesied that she will be jailed over the death of her husband.

Ms. Matete’s late Nigerian husband, Beloved John Apewajoye, succumbed to injuries sustained from a gas explosion at their home back in March.

At some point, she was grilled by DCI detectives after relatives of her late husband suspected foul play in his death.

Without mincing her words, Matete blasted all the pastors who abandoned her but are now warming up to her after weathering the storm.

Read her post below.

“Can we talk? I know this will land me in trouble with the Religious people but hey! So now, some of you have some weird audacity.

“You have never liked me from the word go and that’s alright.

“When I was going through hell and high waters and scandal was my name, you turned and kept your distance.

“You only wanna associate with me when am the star and being celebrated. But when the rubber meets the road, hamnijui.

“Wah! Kama kuna kitu ilinihurt that time is when pastors I have ministered in their churches left me. Like no call. In fact some of them came up with prophecies during their live broadcasts saying that God showed them I’ll go to jail and that I was guilty..

“ Chaiii!!! Then now, God has vindicated me. I have had to pick my own broken pieces and try to move on, you’re back! Wow!! Calling me. Texting me. Telling me you were praying for me.

“Mercy Lord!! Was it so hard for you to just call or text and tell me that?

“You avoided me like a plague.

“You didn’t want people to know that I serve in your church or I have ever served in your church.

“Indeed the heart of man is wicked.

‘Wengine wenyu, you talked and talked and I have proof. But now you’re my number one fan since I came back on social media.

‘You comment on all my posts. Like everything I post. “Yes Pastor! We love you.” Hehehehehe,”

“Anyway, it is well. And it shall continue being well. Strangers stood with me more than those I called “friends”.

“I have nothing against you. I won’t block you. I won’t unfriend you. I’ll let you see what God can do.

“Can you imagine how it would have turned out if Joseph had refused to help his brothers who had earlier on betrayed him?

“We need enemies to succeed. So, please keep liking my posts. Keep commenting. And if you read this na uskie kakitu kamedunga roho.

“Please enda kwa ile corner and think about your life for a few seconds…Aiii!! Mtapatia mtu pressure bure..”

