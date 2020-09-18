Friday September 18, 2020 – The Government has announced plans to construct 10 science and technology industrial parks for scholars, innovators and enthusiasts.

Speaking at the Dedan Kimathi University of Science and Technology in Nyeri County, State Department for University Education and Research PS, Simon Nabukwesi, stated that construction of the parks was in line with the Government’s Big 4 agenda.

Nabukwesi was representing Education CS George Magoha during the official launch of the first national science and technology park in Kenya.

The PS acknowledged that the University was known for its science and innovation hub.

Nabukwesi gave an example of countries like China and Japan whose industrialization had been propelled by similar parks.

“They work with students practically so that they harness the best of students’ ideas,” he stated.

In addition, he praised the institution saying that it had come up with products that enhanced food security, innovations in science and technology and improvement in health care.

“The ventilator I have seen here is very efficient. I have looked at others and this one is ahead of the pack,” he stated.

