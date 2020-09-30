Wednesday, 30 September 2020-Former NTV reporter, Lolani Kalu, ate a humble pie and pleaded for help from well-wishers and Kenyans in their usual character, have not disappointed him.

Just to refresh your memory, the former TV journalist, who was fired unceremoniously from Nation Media Group two years ago, relocated upcountry, after life in Nairobi became tough.

The 55-year-old father of four, has revealed that Kenyans have contributed Ksh 200,000 so far.

Lolani Kalu is currently based in Kaloleni Kilifi County where he is taking care of his 90-year-old sick mother.

Kalu said that he will use the money to buy a camera and sound equipment, which he will use to continue with his journalism career that had stalled.

“Honestly, I am overwhelmed by Kenyans’ support. I lack words to express my gratitude to the well-wishers from far and wide, who have sent whatever they had to my cell phone line via mobile money. Many contributed between Ksh50 and Ksh100. Collectively, they’ve so far sent me slightly over Ksh200, 000, which I will use to buy a camera and sound equipment,” Kalu said.

The celebrated journalist had pleaded with Kenyans to help him raise Ksh 250,000 so that he could buy equipment to engage in freelance journalism.

“I would appreciate if I can get Ksh200,000 for a camera and sound equipment and Ksh50,000 for a computer that would enable me to edit the footage I would have shot”. Kalu pleaded.

