Saturday September 19, 2020 – Garissa Deputy Governor, Dagane Abdi, has claimed that his life is in danger following threatening messages on his social media handles and his phone.

Addressing journalists in Garissa Town on Friday, Dagane said the alleged messages he is receiving are in relation to a corruption case facing Garissa Governor Ali Korane who was barred from office early this week.

“The recent case against the leadership of our County is not unprecedented.”

“There is no possibility of vacuum given that there exist court rulings and constitutional safeguards against this kind of circumstances and therefore the task of governance is not left to chance,” Abdi said.

He said that the police had assured him that they will investigate the matter to its logical conclusion.

“We have lived in Kenya long enough to take threat to life lightly.”

“I understand that these times can be stressful and upsetting for the people of Garisa County.”

“However, I appeal for calm and not give excuses to hate and deceit,” Abdi said.

With Korane barred from accessing his office, the management of the County Government is now squarely on Dagane.

