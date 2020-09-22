PAC University is a chartered Private University in Kenya founded on strong Christian values. The University is committed to growing its capacity and create a competitive edge in higher education in Kenya and beyond, distinguishing itself by offering high quality, transformative and value-based education. It insists on having excellence in terms of facilities; efficiency in delivery of service; and good fit, available and committed staff with relevant qualifications and experience to drive the strategy of the University through its Vision and Mission.

Pan Africa Christian University is seeking to fill the position outlined below from suitable candidates. Applicants must be born again Christians and active members of a local Church.

Front Office Assistant 1



The person in this position is the first point of contact for all visitors to the University. The holder is expected to provide the University visitors with outstanding customer service and support. The successful candidate will be presentable, friendly, and with outstanding peoples’ skills. He/she should have proven multi-tasking capabilities, in addition to demonstrating excellent communication and organizational skills.

Qualifications

A diploma in front office management or equivalent;

A minimum of 3 years’ proven experience in a similar role;

Good understanding of office administration and basic bookkeeping practices;

Strong knowledge of MS Office programs;

Superb written and verbal communication skills;

Customer Service Orientation;

Attention to details;

Work Management skills (set priorities, plan and organize and schedule tasks);

Information Management;

Excellent Personal Presentation;

Ability to represent the University.

Responsibilities

Receive Visitors: the role shall include but not limited to receiving visitors appropriately; determining their needs in a professional manner; efficiently directing them to the appropriate service desks; maintaining the visitors’ register; and offering hospitality where appropriate.

the role shall include but not limited to receiving visitors appropriately; determining their needs in a professional manner; efficiently directing them to the appropriate service desks; maintaining the visitors’ register; and offering hospitality where appropriate. Telephone call management: the role shall include answering and addressing incoming phone calls in a timely and polite manner; clearly determining the purpose of the call and providing correct information and/or forwarding calls to appropriate persons; taking and delivering messages accurately and completely.

the role shall include answering and addressing incoming phone calls in a timely and polite manner; clearly determining the purpose of the call and providing correct information and/or forwarding calls to appropriate persons; taking and delivering messages accurately and completely. Mail management: this includes sorting and distributing incoming mails; preparing outgoing mail for pick-up or courier and organizing courier deliveries.

this includes sorting and distributing incoming mails; preparing outgoing mail for pick-up or courier and organizing courier deliveries. Clerical duties which will include: photocopying and filing; maintaining equipment and reporting any malfunctions; monitoring, controlling and ordering office supplies; and scheduling and follow up of appointments.

photocopying and filing; maintaining equipment and reporting any malfunctions; monitoring, controlling and ordering office supplies; and scheduling and follow up of appointments. Management of reception area: this includes keeping the reception area clean, orderly and neat; ensuring the general ambience of this space is at its best, at all times.

this includes keeping the reception area clean, orderly and neat; ensuring the general ambience of this space is at its best, at all times. Monitor Security: monitoring people coming and going through the reception doors, issuing visitor passes where required; and being aware of and promptly reporting any suspicious activity.

How to Apply

If you believe you are the right candidate for the above position, kindly send your application letter and detailed Curriculum Vitae, also detailing your current & expected salary via EMAIL ONLY to jobs@pacuniversity.ac.ke not later than Thursday 2nd October 2020. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.