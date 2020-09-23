The person in this position is the first point of contact for all visitors to the University.

The holder is expected to provide the University visitors with outstanding customer service and support. The successful candidate will be presentable, friendly, and with outstanding peoples’ skills.

He/she should have proven multi-tasking capabilities, in addition to demonstrating excellent communication and organizational skills.

Qualification and Core Skills

A diploma in front office management or equivalent;

A minimum of 3 years’ proven experience in a similar role;

Good understanding of office administration and basic bookkeeping practices;

Strong knowledge of MS Office programs;

Superb written and verbal communication skills;

Customer Service Orientation;

Attention to details;

Work Management skills (set priorities, plan and organize and schedule tasks);

Information Management;

Excellent Personal Presentation;

Ability to represent the University.

How to Apply

If you believe you are the right candidate for the above position, kindly send your application letter and detailed Curriculum Vitae, also detailing your current & expected salary via EMAIL ONLY to jobs@pacuniversity.ac.ke not later than Thursday 2nd October 2020. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Pan Africa Christian University is an equal opportunity employer and canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.