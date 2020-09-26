Saturday September 26, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto is on the spot after he chased away his fellow hustlers who stormed his Karen residence on Thursday.

The young men confronted the guards at the gate of DP’s residence demanding to be addressed by Ruto.

“Tumetoka mbali (we have come from far)” some of the youth in the video could be heard saying to the guards.

The rowdy youth were turned away despite pleading with the security officers to allow them to see Ruto.

They demanded to get a share of the goodies that the Deputy President has been distributing to other youth groups.

“Mheshimiwa, tafadhali. tunataka wheelbarrow za kazi pia (DP Ruto, kindly, we are pleading to also get access to the wheelbarrows that we can use in our work as well)” one of the youth can be heard saying.

The youth were not successful in their quest, as the DP was engaged in other activities including meeting with a number of leaders from the Coast region who introduced him to Feisal Abdallah Bader, an independent candidate eyeing the Msambweni Parliamentary seat.

Ruto has been holding youth empowerment programmes fover the last couple of months where he has been equipping youth with tools such as wheelbarrows, shovels and light equipment to pursue casual jobs.

The Kenyan DAILY POST