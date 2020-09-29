Tuesday, 29 September 2020 – Former NTV journalist, Lolani Kalu, is going through a hard time after he was fired unceremoniously from Nation Media Group.

In 2018, the talented Swahili journalist was among a group of top journalists who were fired from NTV through a massive lay off exercise.

Kalu went missing after losing his job and shocking details about his current state have emerged.

Twitter bigwig, Asmali, wanted to know the whereabouts of Lolani Kalu and after inquiring, he found out that the former journalist is going through tough times.

Kalu relocated upcountry where he is struggling to make ends meet.

He is seeking financial help from Kenyans.

‘Few days ago I asked about the whereabouts of journalist Lolani Kalu. Today Chief Inspector Siyat of Kaloleni Station has found him. I have spoken to Lolani. He is going through hard times & seeking for your help. His number is 0720554930. Kindly send him what you can. Thanks,’ Asmali posted.







The Kenyan DAILY POST