Wednesday September 16, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s son, Raila Junior, has apologised for his reckless remarks that seemed to give Deputy President William Ruto some fodder against his father.

In a statement on Wednesday, Junior said that he did not target any party leaders in his rant against ODM.

“As an ordinary ODM member, my views are my own and not that of party.”

“I am grateful to ODM for availing democratic space in which different views and opinions are expressed.”

“My views were not targeting any leaders and I apologize for any misunderstanding caused,” he tweeted.

In his rant, Raila Junior slammed his father’s right-hand men, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and Suna East MP, Junet Mohammed, for reportedly engaging in divisive politics rather than development.

This was after Joho accused Deputy President William Ruto of participating in early campaigns and flaunting his wealth around.

