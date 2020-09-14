Monday September 14, 2020 – Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary-General, Wilson Sossion, has opposed plans by Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha to reopen schools in January 2021.

Speaking at a church service in Bomet East, Sossion however, added that he was not opposed to tertiary institutions resuming learning before January.

The Sec-Gen raised concerns about the level of preparedness of schools with regards to infrastructure ahead of a planned reopening in January.

“We think if, at the rate in which the sector is moving, the country and schools will not be ready for resumption in January, that is the truth in terms of preparations.”

“That is the key thing we will be discussing tomorrow, the CS should be able to tell us the adequate preparations in terms of infrastructure, and TSC should be able to tell us the adequate preparations in terms of recruitment,” he explained.

Sossion’s remarks mean that school children will go without physical learning in classrooms for almost a year if schools remain closed beyond January.

This comes even CS Magoha called a crisis meeting of all education stakeholders on Monday at the Kenyan Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD).

The meeting is set to address the confusion surrounding the reopening of learning institutions across the country.

Magoha is trying to beat the deadline set by President Uhuru Kenyatta with less than a week left to consolidate the input of education stakeholders, and present it to the Head of State at the National Consultative Conference.

The Kenyan DAILY POST