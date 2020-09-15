Tuesday September 15, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has received another boost in his 2022 presidential bid after Nairobi lawyer, Karen Nyamu, gave him a thumbs up.

Nyamu came to the limelight during the 2017 General Elections when she contested for Nairobi County Woman Representative seat although she lost in the Jubilee Party nominations to Rachel Shebesh.

Speaking after meeting with Ruto at his Karen official residence on Tuesday, Nyamu said the so-called Hustler nation will soar high.

“Let us continue soaring high my friends, isn’t it?”

“Hustler 001 has greeted you and has promised to come and meet you on the ground,” her post read.

Ruto, who has been receiving huge delegations of defectors at his Karen, has vowed to give his opponents, including former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, a run for their money come 2022 General Elections.

