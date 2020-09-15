Tuesday September 15, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto is now officially under the radar of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

This is after Nyeri Town MP, Ngunjiri Wambugu, wrote to the DCI urging the detectives to launch an investigation into Deputy President William Ruto and his allies for inciting people to violence.

Wambugu accused the DP of using a coded language that reportedly had secret meaning and was poised to incite Kenyans and instigate violence.

The phrases mentioned were Watu Fulani (certain people) and Watu Wengine (other people).

The DP and allies have been heard using the phrases on social media and political events to hit at the Government and unidentified individuals.

Wambugu referred to previous words Madoadoa (spots) and Kwekwe which were reportedly used as political phrases between 2005 and 2007.

The words, he argued, became rallying calls for pre and post-election violence in the 2007 General Elections.

“These words have been used most recently by MPs Johana Ng’eno (Emurua Dikirr) and Oscar Sudi (Kapseret), the DP William Ruto amongst others.”

“Please note the phrases Watu Fulani and Watu Wengine are politically ambiguous and are being assumed to refer to particular Kenyan political families.”

“Others assume that these refer to a particular Kenyan economic sector.”

“However, some fear that these phrases could as easily refer to a certain ethnic community.”

“This means we must view these phrases as dangerous,” Wambugu aired his concerns.

The close ally of President Uhuru Kenyatta further called for investigations into whether the phrases are meant to incite Kenyans.

He demanded that appropriate charges be preferred against anyone who has used these phrases in political rallies while calling for the protection of Kenyans from inter-community clashes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST