Wednesday September 23, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM party may regret initiating an impeachment motion against Migori Governor Okoth Obado.

This is after Migori MCAs differed with each other bitterly over the impeachment motion against Obado earlier today, resulting in a fist fight.

In a video that is now available online, several MCAs are seen roughing up each other as they shout inside the assembly.

Other legislators tried to separate the warring parties after Obado’s ouster motion was tabled.

Reports alleged that Nominated MCA, Mary Ogodo, broke her arm during the scuffle.

Further reports claimed that goons interrupted the meeting after a pro-ODM Deputy Speaker was reinstated by the courts.

ODM Chairman, John Mbadi, had directed MCAs to discuss the motion on either Wednesday, September 23rd or Thursday, September 24.

However, Governor Okoth Obado claimed that the party had orchestrated a plan to have the voting process interrupted.

Obado alleged that ODM will use the police to cause chaos and tamper with votes.

