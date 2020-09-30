Role Summary
- The Finance Officer – Financial Accounting is responsible for providing financial accounting support to the Financial Controller and other finance team leaders.
- The person will be responsible for preparing, auditing, and analyzing the financial statements of AGRA, making recommendations to the organisation on best practices and strategic financial decisions, and ensuring that his/her team adheres to requirements on tax, accounting standards, turn-around times, book closure, accuracy of information, documents filings and other financial reporting expectations.
- S/he supports financial decision-making information by collecting, analyzing, investigating, and reporting financial data.
Key Duties and Responsibilities
- Ensure supplier invoices, staff claims and grants are received via the designated channels; check for completeness and accuracy by ensure all necessary support documents are attached.
- Code, analyze, input accurately in the system and circulate for approval.
- Analyzes and ensures accuracy of payment vouchers in Oracle
- Analyzes and reconciles staff school fees and benefits accounts on a monthly basis. Follows-up outstanding balances
- Analyzes the Intercompany transactions to make sure the balances are aligned with counterpart balances. Clearing accounts should be closed with nil balances on a monthly basis
Analyzes and approves grants journals – both commitments and disbursements
- Creates special reports by studying variances; supports in the preparing budgets and developing forecasts. Supports in providing variances analysis against actual.
- Ensure reconciliation of AMIS with ERP ledger balance on a monthly basis and drawing up an action plan for any differences identified.
- Regular review of exceptional transactions to ensure adequate explanations are provided and any corrective measures put in place at the earliest opportunity.
- Advises on institutional audit support on an annual basis or as and when required
- Aligns all allocated balances sheet reconciliations as per requirements-e.g. Payables ledger and FAR vs General ledger.
- Ensures any reconciling items are tracked and addressed on a monthly basis.
- Expands own job knowledge by keeping current with financial regulations and accepted practices; participating in educational opportunities; reading professional publications; maintaining personal networks;
participating in professional organizations
Supervision and motivation of staff working under the role
- Acquires, summarizes and interprets data in order to respond to financial inquiries as required.
- Monthly book closure by 8th
- Maintenance of agreed turnaround times (TATs) for payment of suppliers, grantees and staff benefits and refunds. Ensure relevant reports are circulated on a weekly basis.
- Leads in annual physical verification of assets. Ensures any variances with the assets register are adjusted on a timely basis
- Liaison with Procurement to ensure that purchase orders are tracked and that open ones are justified.
- Working with treasury head to ensure there is visibility of upcoming payments in respective currencies and ensure that the relevant bank account is funded to accommodate the same.
- Championing utilisation of the ERP and other automation tools
- Plans, prepares and posts journals and manages the payables process
Academic, Professional Qualifications and Relevant experience
- Minimum 8 years of professional experience in accounting, finance, or financial monitoring.
- Knowledge of global, country/government accounting standards.
- A Bachelor’s degree in accounting or finance.
- Accounting certification (CPA, ACCA, CIMA,CA)
- Strong analytical, data mining ability.
- Knowledge of basic accounting procedures.
- In-depth understanding of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP)
- Familiarity with financial accounting statements.
- Experience with general ledger functions and the month-end/year-end close process.
- Hands-on experience with accounting software packages/ERP, like Oracle, SAP, Navision
- Excellent proficiency in spreadsheets (Excel).
- Experience in working with similar organizations or institutions will be an added advantage.
- Experience in working with Finance regulations and reporting standards and requirements.
- Evidence of the practice of a high level of confidentiality.
- Influencing skills and ability to lead a small team.
- Highly organized, results and detail orientated with a hands-on approach.
- Excellent planning and organizing as well as problem solving/decision making ability.
How to Apply
