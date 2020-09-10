Grade: KS 4,

Ministry /Corporation: Kenya Bureau of Standards,

Directorate/Division: Finance Department,

Department: Finance,

Division: Finance and Strategy,

Section / Unit: Financial Accounting,

Location / Workstation: Kenya Bureau of Standards Head office, Popo Road, Off Mombasa Road,

Reporting Relationships

Reports to: Head of Department – Finance

Job Purpose

The job holder manages and oversees the daily operations of the business accounts. Monitors and analyses accounting data and produces financial reports and statements.

The job holder establishes and enforces proper accounting methods, policies and principles for the organization.

Responsibilities / Duties / Tasks

Managerial / Supervisory Responsibilities

Participate in development of the Department’s Work plan and budget;

Prepare monthly, quarterly and annual financial reports

Mentor and coach staff

Participate in the implementation of the performance management system in the division

Controls and maintains documents and records of financial accounting division.

Manages fixed asset function by ensuring their register is maintained accurately.

Manages, maintains, Imprest ledger, general ledger, cash book, Tax books to ensure accurate reporting.

Supervises Imprest, bank reconciliation, payables and Tax Staff to ensure smooth running of the division.

Operational Responsibilities / Tasks

Co-ordinate processing of payment of imprest to staff to ensure all operations run as per the procedure guidelines.

Maintain and monitor general ledger functionalities in Sage ACCPAC ERP i.e. chart of accounts, bank setup, tax classes and rates to ensure the system input variable are accurate.

Verify data from subsidiary ledgers for posting to general ledger to ensure accuracy and validity of the entries.

Completes payments and controls expenses by receiving, processing, verifying and reconciling invoices to meet organizational objectives.

Validate and authorize creditors’ payment vouchers through EFT and RTGS.

Verify the validity of supplier payments by checking whether proper authority and all the necessary supporting documents are attached for purposes of payment

Prepare, maintain, analyze, verify and reconcile complex financial transactions, bank statements, records, and, and producing various cashbooks and bank reconciliation statements.

Review financial records for production of financial statements and identify and explain variances.

Coordinate statutory audits and following up actions with other departments.

Respond to Financial inquiries by gathering, analyzing, summarizing, and interpreting data.

Implement Quality Management System as per the ISO 9001:2008 requirements.

Job Dimensions:

Financial Responsibility:

Development of budgets.

Approval of expenditures

Advise on best management investment decision.

Advises on financial implications of management decision.

Responsibility for Physical Assets

Responsible for physical assets assigned by the institutions.

Provides oversight for physical assets in the department

Decision Making:

Makes strategic, operational and financial decisions

Assigns work to subordinates

Monitor subordinates work performance

Appraises/evaluates subordinates’ performance

Working Conditions:

Works predominantly within the office.

Job Competencies (Knowledge, Experience and Attributes / Skills).

Academic Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Commerce, Finance or Accounting,

Professional Qualifications / Membership to professional bodies

CPA (K), CIMA or ACCA

Supervisory course lasting not less than two (2) weeks from a recognized institution;

Management Course lasting not less than four (4) weeks from a recognized institution;

Relevant Management System Auditor/Assessor;

Previous relevant work experience required.

At least eight (8) years relevant work at least three (3) years’ experience in a supervisory capacity.

Need to know: Attributes:

Analytical skills

Organizational skills

Computer proficient

Research methods

General Principles of accounting

Management skills

Interpersonal skills

Time management

Communication skills

Team player

Attention to detail

Innovative

Critical thinking

Leadership skills

Self-driven

How To Apply

Application letter, Curriculum Vitae and copies of relevant certificates must be submitted online via KEBS website under careers page: www.kebs.org on or before 21st September, 2020. Only short listed candidates will be contacted. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification. The applicants must comply with Chapter Six (6) of the Constitution of Kenya.

It is important to note, after successfully uploading and submitting the application, the applicant will receive a system generated email notification that the job application details have been successfully submitted.

Persons with disabilities and female candidates are encouraged to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Please ensure you have the following documents at hand for the application process.