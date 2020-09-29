Africa

Program Finance Officer, Africa – Nutrition International

Description

Employment Type: Full Time

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Deadline for submission: October 9th , 2020

About us

At Nutrition International, we make a difference, because nutrition is the difference.

Woven into the very fabric of our approach is the passion and drive of our global team of over 400 people, working in 13 offices across 11 countries with one common goal: transforming the lives of people who need it most through improved nutrition.

If you are a motivated and passionate individual who shares our conviction that a better world is possible through improved nutrition, wants to leave the world a little better than they found it, and is looking to be part of a global team with a clear vision, we want to hear from you. Please consider applying for the position below.

Know our team

Nutrition International (NI)’s Africa Region Corporate Services Unit comprises of a team of expertise that work closely with the Country Offices in the region and HQ in Ottawa. The primary mandate for the Corporate Services Unit is to provide leadership and support in corporate and program finance management, budget management, donor reporting, procurement and office administration functions.

Nutrition International is seeking applications for Program Finance Officer, Africa to be based in Nairobi, Kenya

About you

You will have a bachelor’s degree from a recognized university. At least 5 years’ experience working in finance in the development sector. Excellent interpersonal and people management skills. Competent IT, financial management and administration skills. Ability to multi-task, work under pressure and with attention to detail. Fluent in written and spoken English. Knowledge of Great Plains and experience in Contract/Grant Database will be an added advantage.

About the role

In this role you will be:

Ensuring that all regional project and contract details are correctly maintained in the NI contracts database.

Monitoring the Contracts Database (CDB) for the Region on a regular basis. Providing guidance to the Country Offices and resolving / trouble shooting CDB related bottlenecks.

Ensuring the completeness and accuracy of the funding approval form, contract approval sheet, payment request form and other related documents received from the country offices in the Region.

Ensuring compliance with established NI policies for the release and approval for signature of legal documents (Grant agreements, consulting contracts, travel letters, extension and supplement requests).

Reviewing contract budgets to ensure only eligible costs are budgeted for, and all activities budgeted for are in line with the approved workplan / implementation plan.

Preparing Budget Change forms on request for budget shifts from Country Offices and facilitate full approvals.

What we offer

A competitive market pay, health and dental benefits and pension plan, flexible work hours, four weeks of vacation (plus public holidays) and support for learning and development opportunities. We offer a collaborative and engaging work environment. Read more to know more about us Top Employers of National Capital Region 2020.

Nutrition International is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to an inclusive, equitable and accessible work environment. Upon request, accommodations due to a disability are available throughout the selection process.

Please note that all our offers are conditional subject to appropriate screening checks and satisfactory reference checks.

For more detailed information about the role, please click on the attached . Please click Job Description on the Apply button below to submit your application.

How to Apply

To apply for this position and for a complete job description, log into https://apply.workable.com/j/F7A080CB4B . Qualified candidates should submit their cover letter and CV by October 09, 2020. We thank all applicants for their interest, however, only those chosen to participate in the interview process will be contacted.