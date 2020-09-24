Job Title Finance & Administrative Assistant (01)

Job Grade KT6

Reports To Accountant

Direct Reports None

Employment Category One Year – renewable

Duty Station Nakuru- Kenya

Purpose of the Job

To ensure delivery of friendly, efficient customer-oriented service by creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for staff and guests and providing timely administrative support to the organization.

To ensure accurate preparation of payments, maintenance of KT inventory and all the other records of the Trust.

Specific Responsibilities Accounting and Finance:

Assembling and preliminary checking of payment requisitions/invoices and other documents.

Preparation of payment vouchers and cheques in accordance with the laid down procedures of the Trust.

Maintaining a summary of issued cheques for F&A monitoring.

Ensure that payments are dully acknowledged by all beneficiaries.

Maintain proper filing of all the relevant payment documents for ease of future reference.

Ensure that payment documents are properly stamped are PAID.

Receiving, assembling and preliminary checking of travel accountabilities and forwarding them for further checking and authorization within two (2) days of receipt.

Maintaining a file with copies of authorized travel advance requests as well as corresponding accountability summaries.

Maintain the travel advance monitoring register to ensure advances are accounted for as per the set guidelines.

Maintaining a record in excel of daily spot exchange rates and sharing with the team every Friday.

Ensuring that all transactions made during the week are fully entered in the Accounting system by Friday of that week.

Maintaining and continuously updating the inventory register of the Trust

Maintain petty cash float and prepare petty cash requisitions and payments.

Ensure that KT office is opened and closed daily.

Serve as bank agent on all the bank accounts of the Trust.

Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time

Administration

Front Office management

Maintain the general filing system and file all correspondence (Service Providers, Administration and Projects)

Respond to public inquiries

Enhance the corporate image of Kilimo Trust through proper organization of the front office desk and office surroundings.

General Administration

Coordinating travel logistics for staff

Coordinate procurement of goods and services while ensuring value for money

Prepare correspondences, memos to staff in relation to the office operations.

Prepare budgets for administration related activities and assist in monitoring it to ensure no over-expenditures

Responsible for organizing events and making relevant logistical arrangements

Basic IT Support

Responsible for receiving all IT related issues and forwarding them to the respective Service Providers

Maintain a database of all IT problems and ensure they are successfully completed/ solved and closed in time by the Service Provider.

Technical Competence Requirements

Hands on experience in the use of use of spreadsheet

Understanding the application generally accepted accounting principles and Financial Reporting Standards

Ability to Prepare financial statements & financial reports

Skills in Basic Accounting and bookkeeping

Ability to maintain strict confidentiality in performing different duties

Experience in general Office administration

Be honest and trustworthy

Educational Qualifications and Experience Required

A graduate with a Bachelor’s degree in accounting, business, finance or other relevant discipline

Part II qualification in professional accounting qualifications such as CPA or ACCA. is an added advantage

A minimum of Two years’ experience doing Finance, Accounting and Administration work

How to Apply

If you are the right candidate, please send your application letter plus the following:

An up-to-date CV, highlighting relevant skills and experience (presented in relation to each of the Responsibilities and each of the experience areas listed above);

The names and contacts of three referees, and a daytime contact telephone number of each of them;

Copies of Academic Certificate and Transcripts for O’ level, A’ level – where applicable, Under-Graduate and Post- Graduate qualifications

The names and contacts of your immediate supervisor(s) in the current job and two of your immediate previous jobs;

Your daytime contact telephone number; and

A statement and proof of current remuneration package

Please submit your application electronically to:

The Human Resource & Administration Manager Kilimo Trust

Plot No. 42, Princess Anne Drive Bugolobi P.O. Box 71782, Kampala, Uganda

Tel: +256 392 264 980/1, 0200 926 498

Email:recruitment@kilimotrust.org Closing Date: 25th September 2020

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted