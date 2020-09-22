APHRC Quantitative Field Interviewers (ProSHI Research Project) Job in Kenya

Vacancy Announcement: Quantitative Field Interviewers for the ProSHI Research Project

The African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC) is an African-led research institution committed to generating an Africa-owned body of evidence to inform decision making for an effective and sustainable response to the most critical challenges facing the continent.

APHRC is based in Nairobi (Kenya) with offices in Senegal and carries out its work in over 30 Sub-Saharan African Countries.

The Center’s vision is to transform lives in Africa through research, while its mission is to generate evidence, strengthen research capacity, and engage policy to inform action on population health and well-being.

The APHRC invites applications for Quantitative Field Interviewers for the Promoting Sustainability of Healthcare Investments (ProSHI) project end line data collection in Viwandani and Korogocho, Nairobi, Kenya.

The objective of the project is to strengthen public-private partnerships for health, and strengthen mechanisms for financial sustainability of such partnerships, in order to make the health system more responsive to the needs of the urban poor in the long term.

Responsibilities:

1. Conduct interviews on all recruited respondents

2. Complete, edit and submit all assigned interviews for cross-checking and verification by the supervisor.

3. Keep updated records and databases of assigned work.

4. Safeguard all assigned project equipment.

5. Attend and participate in all projects related meetings.

6. Timely reporting of project related issues to the project team for quick and effective troubleshooting.

7. Any other related activity assigned by the supervisor and project manager

Minimum Requirements:

1. Have completed secondary education and possess a minimum grade C in KCSE.

2. Experience working in urban informal settlements. Experience working in the Nairobi Urban Health Demographic Surveillance system (NUHDSS) is an added advantage.

3. Have proven experience in quantitative data collection and report writing. Experience in qualitative data collection will be an added advantage.

4. Experience working with large health survey programs; Experience in maternal, newborn and child health is preferred

5. Be proficient in Microsoft applications (MS Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint) and experience in using electronic data capture methods in data entry/data collection e.g. Open Data Kit(ODK), SurveyCTO or similar applications

6. Familiarity with virtual platforms like zoom, google meet and ability to conduct virtual interviews

7. Resident of Korogocho and Viwandani will be an added advantage.

8. Be prepared to work full time on the project for the duration of the endline study.

9. Possess strong interpersonal, communication and facilitation skills.

10. Must be able to communicate in both English and Swahili.

11. Flexible and available to work odd hours (when necessary), under minimum supervision

How to Apply

Interested candidates are invited to submit their application letter and CV with contacts of three referees, via cvs@flexi-personnel.com by 4th October 2020.

Please indicate on the subject line of the email “Quantitative Field Interviewer ProSHI Project”.

In the cover letter, indicate the community unit you reside in and the NUHDSS written on your door.

We regret that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

PLEASE NOTE: APPLICANTS ARE NOT REQUIRED TO MAKE ANY PAYMENTS TO ANYONE DURING ANY STAGE OF THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS.

APHRC and Flexi Personnel are equal opportunity employers and are committed to the protection of children.