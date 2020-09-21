Closing date; September 28, 2020

About ICS SP

We work towards a better future for children. Together with families, communities and other stakeholders we initiate programmes that create safe and nurturing environments for them. We are looking for individuals with a passion to make a positive difference in the lives of children and young people to join us in our journey of building stronger, capable and connected families where children are well nurtured and enabled to realize their hopes and aspirations. Visit www.icsafrica-sp.org to know more about us.

Job Function: Executive Assistant intern **

Location: Nairobi**

Reports to: Director

Duration: 6 months**

Purpose of function

Under the direct supervision of the Director, the Executive Assistant intern, will be responsible for supporting the Director with various administrative and programmatic processes essential to day-to-day operations.

Roles and responsibilities

• Manage the Director’s electronic diary. Organize the daily schedule of the Director, ensuring that she knows her schedule in advance and keeping appointments and meetings on time or changing schedules when necessary.

• Prepare & manage correspondence on behalf of the Director.

• Manage external contacts for the Director, proactively understanding who they are, which are priority contacts and keeping track of periodic communication needed for priority contacts.

• Planning and organizing meetings, workshops and events.

• Planning and organizing travel plans and itineraries.

• Make submissions of the Director’s expenses reimbursement and other financial requests.

• Act as a liaison between the Director’s office & members of staff.

• Coordinate with other staff to follow-up on deadlines required by the Director.

• Answering calls and responding to queries.

• Maintain the Director’s inbox and take the appropriate follow-up actions as required.

• Ensure the Director has adequate information and is prepared for all engagements.

• Meet and greet clients on behalf of the Director.

• Assist with and provide research and creation of presentations.

• Ensuring timely and organized filing of documentation for easy access and retrieval. Maintain both hardcopies and electronic copies of the office records.

• Ensure all relevant data and materials are provided for reporting, by continuous review of project data and consulting staff.

• Support projects team as requested.

• Assist in developing funding requests and reports that accurately represent the organization’s work as provided in the current strategic plan.

• Assist the Director in general correspondence and liaison with donors, Government officials, other relevant partners.

• Prepare materials for presentations.

• Provide administrative assistance as requested.

• Any other duties as advised by the supervisor.

Minimum requirements

• Bachelor degree in a relevant field.

• At least three (3) months relevant experience.

• Proficient knowledge of Microsoft applications.

• Good problem solving & time management skills.

• Excellent written and verbal English.

• Excellent organizational and coordination skills.

• Highly confidential.

• Strong sense of initiative.

• Passionate about children and ICS vision

• Ability to work in a fast-paced environment

How to Apply

If you have a passion to make a difference in children and young people’s lives, send your application letter and resume to icsro@icsafrica.org. Deadline for submitting applications is 28th September 2020. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. This position is contingent upon award and funding.

ICS SP is an equal opportunity employer and we are committed to protecting the rights and welfare of children and young people.