Thursday, September 17, 2020 – Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioner, Dr Rosylene Akombe, has continued to reveal how the 2017 presidential elections were stolen in favour of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Though the Supreme Court nullified Uhuru’s win over massive irregularities, a repeat of the election saw the son of Mama Ngina Kenyatta declared the winner.

Akombe, who was among those who announced Uhuru Kenyatta as the winner shortly after the election went into exile in the United States where she has gone jugular revealing key details about what happened in 2017.

In a post on Thursday, Dr Akombe, who currently works at the United Nations offices in New York, blasted the Government for placing Dr Karanja Kibicho as the man in charge of the Huduma Number.

Dr Akombe said that Kibicho, who is the Internal Ministry Principal Secretary, is the man who tampered with the 2017 voters’ register.

She said Kibicho manipulated the KIEMS kits and even used the Chairman’s password to make irregular changes to the server and Forms 34B.

Here is what Dr Rosylene Akombe said.

