Wednesday, September 30,2020- A vocal Cabinet Secretary, who attended last week’s Cabinet meeting at Harambee House, has become a laughing stock of his colleagues after he attempted to blame Deputy President William Ruto, over soaring COVID-19 cases.

The CS, who pretends to be close to the President, blamed Ruto over the soaring of COVID-19 cases in areas he has visited in the last two weeks where he had addressed mammoth crowds.

However, his attempt to blame Ruto, backfired, when another CS wondered why he had not mentioned places visited by other leaders, including the President, ODM leader Raila Odinga, and his Cabinet colleagues, who also have been addressing huge crowds.

The Cabinet meeting was chaired by Interior CS Fred Matiangi who was also shocked by the deep division in the Cabinet.

“’ There are those in support of Uhuru and there are those who support Ruto’s ‘hustler narrative’.

“This has put Matiang’i in a dangerous position especially when chairing mini Cabinet meetings,” said a Harambee House insider who is privy to Cabinet meetings chaired by Matiang’i.

The Kenyan DAILY POST