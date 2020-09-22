Tuesday September 22, 2020 – Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, has shared his thoughts on the discussions surrounding the dissolution of the 12th Parliament by Chief Justice David Maraga.

In a statement on Monday, Maraga advised the President to dissolve Parliament and send all MPs and Senators home for failing to enact the Two Third Gender rule

Sharing his thoughts on social media, Babu Owino observed that there was no guarantee that a new set of MPs elected in a by-election will meet the two-thirds gender rule.

“The people of Embakasi East elected me to serve for 5 years not 3.”

“The contract is clear and any attempt to frustrate it is an illegality.”

“What is the guarantee that should we go for by-elections there will be gender compliance since the sovereignty lies with the people to elect leaders of their choice,” Babu said.

