Monday September 28, 2020 – Emurua Dikirr MP, Johanna Ngeno, has once again lashed out at President Uhuru Kenyatta for failing to act on Chief Justice David Maraga’s advisory to dissolve Parliament.

Last week, Maraga, who is the President of the Judiciary, advised the Head of State to dissolve Parliament after it failed to enact the Two Third Gender rule.

Speaking on Sunday, Ng’eno asked the President to obey Maraga’s advice and dissolve Parliament.

“What are the consequences that we can anticipate when the President of Kenya fails to dissolve Parliament?”

“In my opinion, the President has no option, he has to dissolve Parliament,” Ngeno stated.

“He should also stop sending people to court, there are reports that he sent people to court to interpret the constitution,” Ngeno added.

The MP noted that there are still other avenues despite the High Court suspending the recommendation by Maraga to dissolve Parliament.

Ng’eno also claimed that Uhuru and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga are worried that the Building Bridges Initiative will die a natural death if Parliament is dissolved.

“I want to ask the President to stop playing a game of cards and dissolve Parliament.”

“I know why the President and Raila do not want to dissolve Parliament,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST