Thursday September 24, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has decided to go it alone in the upcoming Msambweni by-election.

This is after President Uhuru Kenyatta pulled out of the race and vowed to support former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM candidate.

The DP endorsed Feisal Abdallah Bader, who is an independent candidate, for the Msamnbweni seat.

He met Feisal Abdallah Bader at his Karen home on Thursday where he threw weight behind him.

Feisal was accompanied by Coast MPs, Athman Shariff (Lamu East), Moha JichoPevu (Nyali), Owen Baya (Kilifi North), Khatib Mwashetani (Lunga Lunga) and Aisha Jumwa (Malindi).

The meeting came a day after a statement signed by Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju stated that the party had received numerous enquiries from potential aspirants but opted not to front any candidate.

The decision not to participate, the party stated, was informed by the recent advisory by the Chief Justice that Parliament should be dissolved.

Additionally, Tuju stated that the party also considered the cooperation between Jubilee and ODM in Parliament.

“Given that this was an ODM seat, the decision has been made that Jubilee will not field a candidate in the interest of the bigger picture,” reads an excerpt from the statement.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Jubilee Deputy Chairman, David Murathe, who noted that Jubilee was in full support of the candidate that will be fronted by ODM, and advised Deputy President William Ruto to field his own candidate if he wishes.

