Thursday, 17 September 2020 – Jowie’s sexy wife, Ella, has introduced her beautiful mother to the online community.

While speaking in a past interview, Ella revealed that when she introduced Jowie to her mother and told her that they wanted to settle down as husband and wife, she approved their marriage despite Jowie’s dark past and criminal record.

Ella is a former professional model and she has a close resemblance with her mother.

Ella’s mother keeps up with the latest fashion trends and by looking at her, you can tell she is doing well financially.

Jowie’s wife posted photos of her mother and said, ‘There are no words to describe how much I love you Mom.’







