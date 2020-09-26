Saturday September 26, 2020 – Education Cabinet Secretary, Prof George Magoha, is an academic dwarf going by what Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, posted on social media on Friday.

Magoha, who was appointed as Education CS in 2019, has been bragging how educated he is adding that he got his PhD in medicine in Nigeria and practiced as a Urologist in Lagos for more than 20 years.

On Friday, Murkomen leaked some education stories of Magoha.

Murkomen, who is the immediate former Majority Leader in the Senate, said that information reaching him had it that Magoha was suspended from University of Nairobi in his time there only to go and complete his studies in Nigeria.

“I am reliably informed that Prof. Magoha was suspended from UoN and completed his studies in Nigeria.” Murkomen said.

Magoha was born in 1952 and undertook his primary education in Yala and Nairobi before joining Starehe Boys Centre and Strathmore College for his high school education in Kenya.

He then proceeded to the University of Lagos in Nigeria where he studied Medicine.

He furthered his studies in Surgery and Urology at Lagos University Teaching Hospital, University College Hospital, Ibadan, Royal College of Surgeons, Dublin, Ireland and Royal Postgraduate Medical School Hammersmith Hospital, London, Department of Urology, where he earned various academic awards.

The Kenyan DAILY POST