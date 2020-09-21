Monday September 21, 2020 – Education Cabinet Secretary, Prof George Magoha, has dismissed claims that cartels in the Education Ministry are planning to make a killing through money disbursed by the Government to buy school desks as the Government mulls on reopening schools.

Speaking after a meeting with education stakeholders in the country, Magoha further faulted the media for trying to create a scandal over the Sh1.9 billion desks project adding that no money will be misappropriated.

“The scandal the media is planning to create around these desks shall not take place when I am Cabinet Sec. for education.”

“About pricing, we got Ksh. 3,800 for high school & Ksh. 2500 for Primary.”

“Why do you think this money will be stolen?”

“By who & for what?” Magoha questioned.

Magoha’s sentiments were reiterated by the Teacher Service Commission CEO, Nancy Macharia, who urged teachers to return to school as soon as possible since their presence will be essential in aiding learners to recover their lost time.

According to Macharia, teachers should report back to work on Monday, September 28th to prepare for the eventual reopening of schools.

