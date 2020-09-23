Wednesday September 23, 2020 – Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o found himself in trouble while appearing before a Senate watchdog committee at Parliament Buildings.

The County boss, who was expected to respond to audit queries before the County Public Accounts and Investment Committee, was sent away by the Senators as they accused him of being ill-prepared.

The chair of the session, Migori Senator Ochilo Ayacko, ended the session and the committee concluded that Nyong’o’s responses were ‘disorderly’.

“We don’t have the responses to the audit queries raised by the Auditor General.”

“As such, we cannot proceed to listen to you Governor,” Ayacko stated.

Nyong’o, who chaired the same committee in the 11th Parliament, defended himself stating that the responses he provided were the same he provided the previous year.

The Governor was expected to address audit queries raised by the Auditor-General on the expenditures of the County for financial years 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18.

“I will be the last person to undermine devolution and oversight.”

“We may not have responded to some queries, but it is not that the responses are not there. We will provide them,” he assured.

Kisumu Senator Fred Outa accused the Governor of not taking the proceedings seriously and recommended a fine be imposed on Nyong’o.

“This is the second time the Governor is appearing before the Senate unprepared. We should not take it lightly.”

“We should apply our Standing Orders and impose a fine,” Outa stated.

