Monday September 28, 2020 – There was drama yesterday in Bumula Constituency in Bungoma County after Deputy President William Ruto ejected Mumias East MP, Ben Washiali, who was seated next to him during a rally.

The move was necessitated by the need to accommodate a disabled man who approached Ruto from the crowd and requested for a chance to speak with him.

As former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale was making his speech, the man crawled his way to where DP Ruto was seated as his security team made no attempt to stop him.

Ruto immediately instructed the Mumias East MP to find somewhere else to sit as the disabled man climbed to the chair and began conversing with Ruto.

The DP has recently demonstrated his love for people living with disabilities and hosted some of their leaders at his home in Karen on Tuesday, September 22nd.

During the meeting, he expressed his dedication to promoting the basic rights for persons with disabilities.

Ruto vowed to safeguard and scale up their opportunities in equal participation in the country to lessen their levels of vulnerability and advance their independence, inclusion and empowerment.

“We should not award them light tenders on the basis of their physical ability.”

“If they can deliver on road construction and other heavy projects, let them be given the chance and no doubt, they will deliver,” he said.

The DP added that it was time the country appreciated them equally as other human beings, and accorded them the attention they deserve.

The Kenyan DAILY POST