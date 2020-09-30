Wednesday, September 30, 2020-Cherangany MP, Joshua Kutuny, has accused Deputy President William Ruto of being behind perennial problems facing maize farmers in the North Rift.

Speaking on Tuesday, Kutuny, who was accompanied by Nandi Hills MP, Alfred Keter, and his Moiben counterpart, Silas Tiren, accused Ruto of failing to address challenges farmers are facing in the country despite being in a powerful position in Government.

The lawmakers said that they know the people who were behind the fake fertilizer that was distributed to farmers that later on affected the overall maize production in the region.

They also asked the Government to review the price of a sack of maize produce from Sh 2300 to Sh3600.

Kutuny, Tiren, and Keter, are among Ruto’s harshest critics in Rift Valley and have openly opposed his bid for the presidency in 2022.

The MPs said Ruto is an egocentric leader, who always thinks about himself and has no interests of Kenyans at heart.

