Wednesday September 23, 2020 – The Deputy President William Ruto made an impromptu visit to Jubilee Party headquarters on Tuesday.

His visit sparked speculation that the DP could have been checking the state of preparedness should the President heed to CJ David Maraga’s advisory to dissolve Parliament which will lead to a by-election.

Speaking after the visit, Ruto’s Deputy Director of Communications, Emmanuel Talam, dismissed the speculation saying he was there to check on the “progress of the party”.

“He went there in his capacity as the deputy party leader.”

“He has an office there,” Talam stated.

But according to Jubilee Party Deputy Secretary-General, Caleb Kositany, DP was at the headquarters to check on the preparations for several by-elections that are set to be conducted.

“We have by-elections that are to be held anytime soon and as Jubilee, we must prepare for them,” Kositany revealed.

During the visit, almost all the staff at Jubilee Headquarters, including Secretary General Raphael Tuju, took off, leaving the DP all by himself and his allies who had accompanied him.

In June, a section of the DP’s allies resorted to opening another office dubbed ‘Jubilee Asili Center’, citing being denied access to resources at the Jubilee HQ.

