Friday, 18 September 2020 – Sammy Muraya, who is popularly known as Dj MO, has been accused of being a notorious womanizer.

Dj MO pretends to be the perfect husband on TV but behind the scenes, he chews slay queens like ‘Njugu Karanga’.

He was exposed on blogger Edgar Obare’s page by a lady who claimed that she once had a fling with the gospel deejay.

The lady said that DJ Mo told her when she is not with his wife Size 8, he is single and free to mingle.

However, he is very stingy.

Dj Mo revealed in a past interview that his marriage has not always been rosy.

Mo revealed there’s a time that Size 8 walked out of their matrimonial home and went to rent her own h0use after a disagreement.

She vanished for one week and later came back.

Here are screenshots on Edgar Obare’s page exposing Dj Mo as a notorious womanizer.