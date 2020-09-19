Saturday, September 19, 2020 – Adisturbing video circulating of a woman in labour outside Pumwani Hospital – having allegedly been turned away from the facility by striking medics – has sparked outrage among Kenyans.

In the video, the woman is seen struggling to give birth by the roadside as people watched helplessly.

According to reports, the woman was denied access to the Pumwani Maternity Hospital, forcing her to give birth outside the facility.

However, Nairobi Woman Representative, Esther Passaris, has revealed that the shocking incident happened last week and the woman was ultimately attended to by nurses at the facility.

“Pumwani Hospital informs me that the incident took place a week ago, and that nurses eventually attended to mother and baby who are currently doing fine.”

“It’s imperative that gaps in our healthcare systems are sealed, starting with grievances that lead to go-slows.”

“My office is actively tracking down the family to ensure their well-being. Meanwhile, I call on my fellow leaders, particularly Senators who are mandated to oversight devolved health services to address this matter with urgency. Pumwani’s gates should not have been closed” Passaris said.

This is not the first time the facility is making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Cases of rogue nurses stealing babies and selling them are common and Kenyans want the Government to take drastic measures to end the rot at Pumwani.

Watch the video and reaction below.

Ng'ombe mbili zikipigana, nyasi huumia.While senate & Governors are busy fighting, women who expect services from hospitals like Pumwani are being turned away, this is not acceptable Not in 2020 Imagine when citizens have to fight to get services at a Government hospital. #Kenya pic.twitter.com/AzmByCVk8n — Syombua A. Kibue 🇰🇪 (@Syombuak) September 18, 2020











