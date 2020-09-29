Tuesday September 29, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto and his allies are now rearing to go and are pushing President Uhuru Kenyatta to dissolve the Government and allow fresh elections to be conducted.

This is after Chief Justice David Maraga advised Uhuru to send MPs home for failing to enact the Two-Thirds Gender Rule.

Speaking yesterday, Soy MP and Jubilee Deputy Secretary-General, Caleb Kositany, supported Maraga’s advisory to dissolve Parliament, saying as hustlers, they are ready for the ballot.

Kositany lamented that they were being punished and humiliated in a party they sacrificed a lot for.

“I support the CJ because we have been mistreated.”

“If Parliament is dissolved, I will not defend my seat through Jubilee Party.”

“I am not alone on this.”

“I cannot guarantee that Jubilee will remain a majority party if we go for re-election,” Kositany stated.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei added that most Ruto allies were not afraid of going back to the ballot, arguing that they were assured of a win.

Sources within Jubilee Party added that the DP and his allies were considering contesting on former CS Mwangi Kiunjuri’s The Service Party, Aden Duale’s Reforms and Development and the New Democrats Party linked to ex-MP, David Sudi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST