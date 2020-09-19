Saturday, 19 September 2020 – A video of a woman who gave birth outside Pumwani hospital has caused uproar on social media.

Despite being in an emergency situation, merciless nurses at Pumwani refused to attend to her and just watched from a distance as she writhed in pain on the floor, outside the hospital.

Members of the public were seen pleading with the medics to let her in but their efforts bore no fruits.

Women who understand the pain of giving birth were seen wailing and wondering how low we have sunk as a Country.

Medics at Pumwani are on a go slow due to salary delays but this doesn’t justify such barbaric acts.

Watch video shared on Facebook.

