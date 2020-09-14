Monday, September 14, 2020 – Former Kakamega Senator, Dr Boni Khalwale, is known to take online bullies head on like the bull fighter he is.

For instance, this poor guy made an unflattering comment on Khalawe’s new twitter profile pic and the veteran politician had a perfect clap back.

Khalwalwe, who has set his sights on succeeding Oparanya as the next Kakamega Governor, shared a photo of himself smiling and wrote.

“My new profile pic.”

The troll by handle Okatandi responded saying:

“Your mouth scares me.”

Khalwalwe hit back asking him if he wanted to kiss him and Netizens cannot keep calm.

