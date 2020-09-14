Monday September 14, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto seems to be tying loose ends as far as his land grabbing cases are concerned.

This is after he allegedly sent his spy to steal all files that contain high voltage land cases which are still under investigations from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Headquarters.

The move has put the entire Land Fraud Unit department at DCI under scrutiny.

According to sources, the rogue officer, who was initially attached to Ruto, was transferred to Kirinyaga East last year, but still found his way back to DCI Headquarters with the help of the DP.

Several officers from the Land Fraud Unit who are now under scrutiny have appealed to Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to sack the rogue officer because he has caused further harm to the department.

Among the things he has been accused of include forging signatures of fellow officers and hiding files to frustrate investigations at the behest of land cartels.

The Kenyan DAILY POST