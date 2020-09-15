Tuesday September 15, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s son, Raila Junior, has hit out at ODM party leaders for not observing the ideals of the party.

In a post seemingly aimed at Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho who is also the ODM deputy party leader, Junior stated that the party had lost focus.

“We as ODM need to find our way back to basics, we’re not just about private jets and slay queens whilst abusing rival politicians, we have a development agenda clearly outlined in our manifesto, let’s focus on service delivery, democratic space, protecting private citizen rights,” he stated.

During the weekend, while the ODM leader was on a tour of Mombasa, Joho heavily criticized Deputy President William Ruto.

“It is absurd for the Deputy President to claim to represent the poor.”

“Which hustler flies across the country with fleets of cars and helicopters,” Joho posed, pointing out that Ruto had opted for early campaigns.

Raila’s son also hit out at National Assembly Minority Whip, Junet Mohamed.

He stated that the party’s Director of Elections had failed to uphold democracy with regard to the arrest of Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi.

“Actually, Junet Mohamed as Minority Whip in the house and senior parliamentarian, I believe your position should be that even though you don’t necessarily agree with what Oscar Sudi said, you’ll defend his right to say it.”

“Freedom of speech is the cornerstone of our democracy,” Junior rebuked.

However, Junet maintained that he will not support Sudi because he is working at the behest of Raila’s enemy, Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST