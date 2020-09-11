Friday, September 11, 2020 – Renowned scholar and columnist, Prof Makau Mutua, has indirectly said Jubilee Deputy Party Leader, William Ruto, cannot win the Presidency in 2022 because he is ‘divisive’.

In a postt on Thursday evening, Makau, who holds the post of SUNY Distinguished Professor and Margaret W. Wong Professor at the SUNY Buffalo School of Law, said the only sober person who can win the presidency in 2022 is Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi.

The renowned academician described Mudavadi as a calm and reasonable man with a good heart.

“I think @MusaliaMudavadi could make a good president. He’s a calm, reasonable man with a good heart. He’s not divisive and doesn’t threaten Armageddon — unlike the other one,” he wrote on his social media page.

This is a big blow to Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022 because Makau Mutua is among those who have been pushing his presidential bids over the last two decades.

