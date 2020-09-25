Friday September 25, 2020 – Barely three days after Jubilee made a drastic decision not to participate in the upcoming Msambweni by-elections, details have emerged of how President Uhuru Kenyatta pressured Deputy President William Ruto to accept the decision of the party and move on.

According to sources, Uhuru made a last minute phone call to Ruto at the Jubilee headquarters that changed his mind on the party’s decision not to field a candidate in the Msambweni by-election.

Ruto had rushed to the party’s headquarters on Wednesday after the announcement by the Secretary General Raphael Tuju.

Once at the headquarters, the DP and Tuju are said to have gone to the party’s boardroom for a meeting where Ruto expressed his disaffection because he had not been consulted before the party arrived at the said decision.

Reports indicate that it is at this point that Tuju made a phone call to the President, and put it on loud speaker.

He would then take the DP through an internal document prepared by the party in the presence of Uhuru.

The call took around 30 minutes.

Other officials are said to have given room to the President and the DP, after which Ruto addressed the media saying that he supports the party’s decision.

“We will all stand by that decision that those who had intentions of vying on a Jubilee ticket in Msambweni will now look for alternatives, maybe run as independent candidates or in other political parties,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST