Tuesday, September 22, 2020 – Detectives from theDirectorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested two suspects who are part of a gang that raped and murdered a 26-year old woman in Kuresoi South, Nakuru County.

The two suspects have been identified as Bernard Korir, 32, and Nelson Langat, 40, and will be charged with murder once their accomplices are apprehended.

The savages are said to have gang-raped the woman and inserted a glass bottle in her private parts on Saturday, September 19th.

The victim was rushed to Olenguruone Sub-County Hospital for treatment by Good Samaritans who found her unconscious after the ordeal.

Sadly, she succumbed to her injuries on Sunday, September 20th, while undergoing treatment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST