Sunday, September 20, 2020 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested one of the suspects caught on CCTV breaking into a car in a parking lot at the Texas Building near Cinemax within Nyali and made away with valuables.

The suspect identified as Boris Mutua was nabbed at his home in Kiembeni, Mombasa.

The detectives also recovered a motor vehicle – A Toyota Ractis of registration KCX 726 Q.

This is the same car the suspects were using on the day they were caught on CCTV breaking into the car but with different number plates – KCU 113 P.

The search for Mutua’s accomplices is ongoing.







The Kenyan DAILY POST