Monday September 21, 2020 – Former National Super Alliance (NASA) strategist, David Ndii, has revealed the main family that will benefit from the Sh 1.9 billion desk project in primary and secondary Schools.

Last week, the Treasury disbursed money to the Education Ministry and many Kenyans doubt whether it will be utilised well.

Addressing a Press Conference on Monday, Education Cabinet Secretary, George Magoha, assured Kenyans that no single shilling will be lost in the project and all the funds will be utilised well.

“The scandal the media is planning to create around these desks shall not take place when I am Cabinet Sec. for education.”

“About pricing, we got Ksh. 3,800 for high school & Ksh. 2500 for Primary. “

“Why do you think this money will be stolen?”

“By who & for what?” Magoha

But Ndii, who is an Oxford trained economist, was quick to point out that the major beneficiary of the project is Timsales Company which is owned by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s family.

Here is how Ndii unmasked Uhuru‘s hand in the costly project

