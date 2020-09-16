Wednesday September 16, 2020 – Oxford trained economist, David Ndii, has moved to court challenging the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI)

BBI is an initiative by President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition chief, Raila Odinga, and its main aim is to change the constitution to expand the Executive by creating the position of Prime Minister and two of his deputies.

On Wednesday, Ndii together with Jerotich Seii, James Ngondi, Wanjiku Gikonyo and Ikal Angelei moved to court and challenged the BBI.

The four sued Attorney General Paul Kihara, the Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi, Speaker of the Senate Ken Lusaka and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

They also want the matter to be immediately sent to Chief Justice David Maraga so that he can constitute a three-judge bench to hear it.

This is a huge blow to Uhuru and Raila Odinga because they were hoping to use BBI to retain their political relevance especially before the 2022 presidential elections.

The Kenyan DAILY POST