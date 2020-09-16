Reports to: MEL Advisor ASCEND Kenya/MoH

Duration: Maximum 60 days from 1st October 2020 to 31st August 2021

Introduction

Accelerating the Su­stainable Control and Elimination of NTDs (ASCEND) is a £200 million invest­ment from the UK government’s Department for International Development (DFID), to advance the impact and su­stainability of national programmes tackling neglected tropical diseases (NTDs). ASCEND comprises of two lots – one focusing on South Asia, East­ and Southern Africa (lot 1) and the other on West­ and Central Africa (lot 2). ASCEND Lot 1’s approach is a close collaboration with National Governments and other implementing partners, to enhance national approaches to NTD control and elimination. ASCEND’s goal is to contribute to the global goal of reducing the burden of targeted NTDs so that they are no longer a public health problem.

In Kenya, ASCEND will focus on three NTDs – Schistosomiasis, Lymphatic Filariasis and Visceral Leishmaniasis anchored on the following broad areas of intervention:

Treatment and prevention of disability, including mass drug administration (MDA), diagnosis and treatment, surgeries, morbidity management.

Increasing the integration of aspects of NTD programmes within the health systems.

Strengthening national health systems, integrating efforts to strengthen the relevant building blocks of the health system.

Data for targeting and monitoring, including impact assessment and alignment of NTDs with national and international MEL systems and processes.

Cross-sectoral collaboration, in particular within the health and WASH/BCC sectors.

DFID has contracted Crown Agents together with its consortium partners to act as Fund Manager for ASCEND in Kenya. In Kenya, ASCEND supports the Ministry of Health and specifically, the Kenya NTD programme which is within the Division of Vector-Borne and Neglected Tropical Diseases (DVB&NTD) and is responsible for coordinating all the NTD control activities in the Country. In Kenya, both the PC – NTDs and the IDM (CM)- NTDs are endemic and thus requires various approaches for coordination and activities to achieve the overall goal of control and elimination of these diseases.

The Ministry of Health with support from Sight Savers conducted a landscape analysis for Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) WASH and Behaviour change. The landscape analysis provided insights into the situation of the WASH in NTD endemic areas and identified the gaps and challenges that affect the implementation of WASH and NTD activities. One of the main findings was the existence of different stand-alone databases/reporting tools in varying formats for collection of WASH and NTD data, which are not linked and this has resulted to poor coordination, a barrier in joint planning of the activities and ineffective decision making. Furthermore, it was not possible to utilise this stand-alone data to demonstrate the contribution of WASH interventions towards achieving the targets in the Breaking Transmission Strategy. The Kenya National Breaking Transmission Strategy (BTS) has three pillars recommended for achieving the main objective – breaking the transmission. They include; WASH, BCC and MDAs.

In order to achieve the objective of expanding the NTDs related WASH interventions, it is imperative that the existing data and datasets are linked, analysed and utilised for decision making and for advocacy to ensure that WASH-related interventions are provided in NTD endemic areas, hence the purpose of this Technical Assistance.

Scope of Work

The technical assistance (TA) offered by the data collection assistants will be focused on updating the Country Integrated NTD database with current and retrospective WASH/NTD data. The Data Entry Assistants will conduct validation of the data to ensure data quality assurance The TA will be undertaken every quarter, and the Data Clerks will have some interaction with the MoH NTD focal persons. The specific roles of the Data Entry Assistants will include;

Data entry of the current and retrospective data from WASH and NTD interventions using established procedures.

Verifies entered data by reviewing, correcting, deleting, or reentering data; combining data from multiple sources when information is incomplete; purging files to eliminate duplication of data.

Communicate data quality issues effectively with the relevant supervisors routinely.

Perform other duties as directed by the supervisor.

Key Requirements.

Knowledge (Education & Related Experience):

Preferable University degree in statistics, economics, IT or related fields.

Minimum 1 years of previous job experience relevant to the function or in data management, statistics, analysis and information technology.

Knowledge and experience working with the Kenya Health Management Information System (KHMIS) is an added advantage.

Working experience with NTD programs is an added advantage.

Skills (Special Training or Competence):

Proficiency in English is essential.

Advanced MS Excel skills and experience of working with MS Access is required. Previous experience of working with SPSS, STATA, or R is desirable.

Strong writing skills.

Strong Analytical skills

How to Apply

Send a covering letter and a copy of your CV to “recruitments@ascend.crownagents.com” by 25th September 2020

NOTE: This is a national only position

For any questions regarding the scope of the ToR, Please send them to amos.kioko@ascend.crownagents.com.