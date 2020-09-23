Position: Data Analyst

Location: Remote

Job Description

The mission of the Data Analyst job is to collect and analyse data and use it to help the organization make better business decisions. The goals of the Data Analyst job are to understand key business objectives and metrics to measuring success, and support the data-driven decision making process at the organization

Responsibilities

To analyze complex datasets to derive insights and answer key business questions

To leverage multiple data sources to deliver analytics aligned to the product, technology and business roadmaps

To present insights to business stakeholders using a mix of data visualization and story-telling

To deliver dashboards to empower non-technical staff in realizing their targets

To work closely with scientists and engineers, while collaborating productively with the Technology, Product, Marketing, and Business teams

Qualifications

You have 1+ years industry experience in data analysis and data presentation

industry experience in data analysis and data presentation You hold a Bachelors/Masters in Computer Science or Applied Mathematics, Statistics

in Computer Science or Applied Mathematics, Statistics You have a strong proficiency in SQL-like languages and any computer programming language

and any computer programming language You have experience with either or both of Statistics and Experimental Design

You have experience with web analytics platforms (Google Analytics, Heap, MixPanel, Amplitude, etc.)

(Google Analytics, Heap, MixPanel, Amplitude, etc.) You have experience with BI tools (Tableau, Looker, PowerBI, etc.)

(Tableau, Looker, PowerBI, etc.) You have experience with Python , R will be a big plus

, R will be a big plus You have strong communication and presentation skills

You have strong collaboration skills to work across teams

to work across teams Detail oriented: You have an obsessive about attention to detail

You have an obsessive about attention to detail Data driven: you have strong drive to be data-driven and make decisions based on data

you have strong drive to be data-driven and make decisions based on data Impact Creation Mindset : You seek to create lasting impact by solving problems that address systemic growth challenges

: You seek to create lasting impact by solving problems that address systemic growth challenges Accountability : You have an “owner’s approach” to be able to deliver on minimal supervision

: You have an “owner’s approach” to be able to deliver on minimal supervision Think Big: You think in terms of “Big Hairy Audacious Goals”, building technology systems, processes and teams that are envisioned to solve problems along decades-long horizons

You think in terms of “Big Hairy Audacious Goals”, building technology systems, processes and teams that are envisioned to solve problems along decades-long horizons Strategic Planning: You enjoy bringing structure, order, and focus of execution and build quantifiable roadmaps for visionary outcomes that may take a generation or more to realize

You enjoy bringing structure, order, and focus of execution and build quantifiable roadmaps for visionary outcomes that may take a generation or more to realize Emergent Leadership: You enjoy working collaboratively with experts from diverse backgrounds while driving for excellence and instilling a “data first” mindset

You enjoy working collaboratively with experts from diverse backgrounds while driving for excellence and instilling a “data first” mindset Courage & Initiative: You have an owners’ approach to deliver on our plans & ideas and the entrepreneurial mindset to take risks and embrace failure

You have an owners’ approach to deliver on our plans & ideas and the entrepreneurial mindset to take risks and embrace failure Humility & Adaptability: You have a beginners’ mindset and always seek to learn and you are flexible and embrace pivoting

You have a beginners’ mindset and always seek to learn and you are flexible and embrace pivoting Possibility & Adventure: You are passionate about life and have a growth mindset, focusing on the solutions to drive scale and achieve ambitious goals

You are passionate about life and have a growth mindset, focusing on the solutions to drive scale and achieve ambitious goals Resilience: You tackle difficult situations with a can-do attitude and are relentless in the pursuit of your goals

You tackle difficult situations with a can-do attitude and are relentless in the pursuit of your goals Emergent leadership & Emotional Intelligence: You are self-aware and can manage your emotions and you have an empathic, collaborative approach to leadership and love working with others

How to apply

Click here to apply